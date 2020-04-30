Umbrella Academy Season 2: All you need to know!

- Advertisement -

All the Umbrella Academy fans are hyped for the new season to drop on Netflix. Who wouldn’t be?

The plot of the show revolves around the seven estranged siblings; Luther Hargreeves (a.k.a #00.01 and Spaceboy is the leader of the team) Diego Hargreeves (has a strong affinity for knife-throwing), Allison Hargreeves (has the power of reality manipulation through lying), Klaus Hargreeves (his powers include telekinesis, communicating with the dead, channelling the dead, communicating through airwaves, possessing people and levitation), Five (capable of travelling through time) Ben Hargreeves (possesses monsters under his skin from other dimensions) and Vanya Hargreeves.

The world-famous Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopt all of the 7 kids, and so the Umbrella Academy is formed to save the world.

After the mysterious death of their father, the siblings come back home to solve the mystery.

When is the new season expected to be released?

Due to a lot of positive reviews and admiration received by the fans, the show got confirmed for Umbrella Academy Season 2.

Although it’s confirmed that the team finished with the production around November 2019; they’re working on the post-production which might be put on hold due to the current pandemic. Rest assured the fans can expect the season to drop sometime this year soon.

Who will return to the scene?

The cast of season one; including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Catanese, Emmy Raver – Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, and Justin H. Min are returning to the show for season two! Also, the British-Indian actress Ritu Arya will be portraying the role of a certain ‘Lila Pitts’ on season two of Umbrella Academy.

The plot of season 2:

Currently, no one is clear about how the new season is going to unravel, but looking at how the first season ended on a cliffhanger where Five manages to take his siblings back in time just before the destructive impact of the moon annihilates the city. The season two might start with the Hargreeves going back to their younger selves and from there, try to change what happens to the world.

Well, whatever the new season has to offer, it definitely will be filled with drama, chaos, love, rivalry and humour! It’s a good opportunity to brush up on the first season during this lockdown, while the new season gets ready to drop.