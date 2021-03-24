Tuberculosis Can Also Occur In The Intestines: Diarrhea And Fever Indicate The Presence Of TB In The Intestines, In Most Patients There Is A Lack Of Water;

Most people think that TB occurs only in the lungs, but it does not. TB can also occur in the intestines. Most cases of intestinal TB are caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In some cases, it is also caused by infection with Mycob € Nerium Bovis bacteria.

Today is World TB-Day, know from Gastroenterologist Dr. Sudhir Maharshi of SMS Hospital, Jaipur, what is intestinal TB and how to avoid it….

First Of All, know When There Is TB In The Intestines

It occurs in two conditions. First, on eating food infected with TB bacteria. Second, by the patient swallowing his own mucus in the event of pulmonary TB. Apart from AIDS and cancer patients, people who have less ability to fight against diseases, there is a higher risk of intestinal TB.

There Are Three Types Of Intestinal TB

This TB can occur in any part of the intestine, but in 75% of people, it occurs in the last part of the small intestine. When this happens, there is swelling in the intestine. It can prove to be fatal if it is not treated in the initial stage. There are three types of this disease-

READ MORE:- Shooter Season 4: Free View On Automatic Feeling Like Similar Release Date And More Story !!

Ulcerative: There is a condition of ulcer in the intestines. It occurs in 60 percent of patients.

Hypertrophic: In this type of TB, the intestinal wall becomes thick and hard. Intestinal obstruction occurs. It occurs in 10 percent of patients.

Ulcerative hypertrophic: In such a condition both intestinal ulcers and obstruction occur. In intestinal TB patients, 30 percent of such cases occur.

Be Alert When These Symptoms Appear.

Symptoms are stomach ache, constipation, bloody diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, weakness, weight loss, and a lump in the stomach. Some of its symptoms are similar to other diseases. Therefore, if you ever see such symptoms, do not ignore them and consult the doctors.

Screening And Treatment

Blood tests, chest and abdominal X-rays, ultrasound, CT scan, Mento’s test, check TB in the intestines. In addition, colonoscopy and biopsy also check for TB. Endoscopy is also required in some patients.

READ MORE:- OUTLANDER Comes As Recording On Season 6 Began Back-Up Recently, Deferred Because Of The Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Sudhir says TB patients in the intestines are mostly troubled by diarrhea. In such a situation, an ORS solution is given to meet the lack of liquid and minerals in the body. After this, antimicrobial drugs are given so that the bacteria can be destroyed and the infection can be eradicated. Patients who are unable to take medicines due to vomiting are given medicines through injection.

Let It Be Catering: Take More Protein Items

Patients suffering from TB in the intestines should take more protein in the diet. For this, take pulses more in the diet. Also include soup, potatoes, rice, bananas in the diet. Avoid taking milk or things made from it at the beginning of treatment, they cause diarrhea. Apart from this, keep distance from coffee, tea, cold drinks, they increase diarrhea and colic. Do not drink alcohol.