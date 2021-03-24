type here...
EntertainmentLifestyle
Updated:

Tuberculosis Can Also Occur In The Intestines: Diarrhea And Fever Indicate The Presence Of TB In The Intestines, In Most Patients There Is A Lack Of Water;

By admin
15
0

Must Read

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Tuberculosis Can Also Occur In The Intestines: Diarrhea And Fever Indicate The Presence Of TB In The Intestines, In Most Patients There Is A...

Most people think that TB occurs only in the lungs, but it does not. TB can also occur in...
Read more
Entertainmentadmin - 0

Living Abroad Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

Season 1 of ‘Living Abroad' premiered on March 31, 2012, and ended on December 17, 2012. The show has...
Read more
Lifestyleadmin - 0

Loss Of Appetite And Weight Loss Are Also Symptoms Of TB, Stay Alert As 30% Of New Cases Are Found In 2019, know How...

A TB patient can infect 5 to 15 people. In 2019, it killed 1.4 million people worldwide and up...
Read more
adminhttp://moscoop.com

Most people think that TB occurs only in the lungs, but it does not. TB can also occur in the intestines. Most cases of intestinal TB are caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In some cases, it is also caused by infection with Mycob € Nerium Bovis bacteria.

Tuberculosis Can Also Occur In The Intestines

Today is World TB-Day, know from Gastroenterologist Dr. Sudhir Maharshi of SMS Hospital, Jaipur, what is intestinal TB and how to avoid it….

First Of All, know When There Is TB In The Intestines

It occurs in two conditions. First, on eating food infected with TB bacteria. Second, by the patient swallowing his own mucus in the event of pulmonary TB. Apart from AIDS and cancer patients, people who have less ability to fight against diseases, there is a higher risk of intestinal TB.

There Are Three Types Of Intestinal TB

This TB can occur in any part of the intestine, but in 75% of people, it occurs in the last part of the small intestine. When this happens, there is swelling in the intestine. It can prove to be fatal if it is not treated in the initial stage. There are three types of this disease-

READ MORE:- Shooter Season 4: Free View On Automatic Feeling Like Similar Release Date And More Story !!

Ulcerative: There is a condition of ulcer in the intestines. It occurs in 60 percent of patients.
Hypertrophic: In this type of TB, the intestinal wall becomes thick and hard. Intestinal obstruction occurs. It occurs in 10 percent of patients.
Ulcerative hypertrophic: In such a condition both intestinal ulcers and obstruction occur. In intestinal TB patients, 30 percent of such cases occur.

Be Alert When These Symptoms Appear.

Symptoms are stomach ache, constipation, bloody diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, weakness, weight loss, and a lump in the stomach. Some of its symptoms are similar to other diseases. Therefore, if you ever see such symptoms, do not ignore them and consult the doctors.

Screening And Treatment

Blood tests, chest and abdominal X-rays, ultrasound, CT scan, Mento’s test, check TB in the intestines. In addition, colonoscopy and biopsy also check for TB. Endoscopy is also required in some patients.

READ MORE:- OUTLANDER Comes As Recording On Season 6 Began Back-Up Recently, Deferred Because Of The Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Sudhir says TB patients in the intestines are mostly troubled by diarrhea. In such a situation, an ORS solution is given to meet the lack of liquid and minerals in the body. After this, antimicrobial drugs are given so that the bacteria can be destroyed and the infection can be eradicated. Patients who are unable to take medicines due to vomiting are given medicines through injection.

Let It Be Catering: Take More Protein Items

Patients suffering from TB in the intestines should take more protein in the diet. For this, take pulses more in the diet. Also include soup, potatoes, rice, bananas in the diet. Avoid taking milk or things made from it at the beginning of treatment, they cause diarrhea. Apart from this, keep distance from coffee, tea, cold drinks, they increase diarrhea and colic. Do not drink alcohol.

Previous articleLiving Abroad Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

Latest News

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Tuberculosis Can Also Occur In The Intestines: Diarrhea And Fever Indicate The Presence Of TB In The Intestines, In Most Patients There Is A...

Most people think that TB occurs only in the lungs, but it does not. TB can also occur in...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Loss Of Appetite And Weight Loss Are Also Symptoms Of TB, Stay Alert As 30% Of New Cases Are Found In 2019, know How...

Lifestyle admin - 0
A TB patient can infect 5 to 15 people. In 2019, it killed 1.4 million people worldwide and up to 30% of new TB...
Read more

Parents’ Scolding Has A Bad Effect On Children’s Brains: Angry, Beating And Shouting At Children Increases Depression And Anxiety.

Lifestyle admin - 0
Parents often scold children and in some cases even beat them up. Material and Stanford University have jointly conducted research to understand what effect...
Read more

Huge Fire In Bangladesh: Thousands Of Houses Burnt In The World’s Largest Rohingya Colony; 15 Dead, More Than 400 Missing

Lifestyle admin - 0
Thousands of houses were burnt in Bangladesh on Monday night due to a sudden fire in the Rohingya Muslim Colony. A fire broke out...
Read more

Allergic Chinitis: Children Are More Prone To Allergies Than Adults, Itching In The Eye And Meeting Water Experts When Water Comes Out; Here’s How...

Lifestyle admin - 0
Parents are alerted when they show symptoms of cold and cough in children, but there are some symptoms that parents often do not understand....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.