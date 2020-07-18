TRANSFORMERS 7: Cast, Story, And Many More Latest Updates By Just One Click!

- Advertisement -

Transformers is an American sci-fi, action film series which has already marked its powerful presence in every viewer’s mind. It is amongst the most loved series of all time. Finally, Paramount Pictures are all set with the release dates for the much-awaited Transformers VII. If we go by the new reports, the new release date is 24 June 2022.

Reasons for delay in release date

The previous date for the release of Transformer VII was 28 Jun 2019. Later, Paramount canceled the plans. Although the reasons are unknown speculations were that the makers were worried because of some financial struggles as the ticket sales went down with each entry of the new series after the release of its second entry.

Also, it was believed that the long-time director of the five films in the transformer, Michael Bay, had no plans of continuing with the Transformers franchise. So, Paramount decided to work on other projects and keeping the sequel at hold. After the success of Bumblebee, Paramount decided to work on the sequel again.

Expectations from Transformer VII

There are no official statements about the expected storyline but speculations are that two new movies are supposed to be in development and one of them could be the sequel of Bumblebee. However, the cast has not been declared yet. We can just assume to have some new characters accompanying the older ones.

What we can expect from the Plot

As of now, what we can assume is that the storyline should continue ‘The Last Knight’. Optimus Prime learns the fact about his origin. There could be some new stories coming out from Cybertron. We can also expect the story would purely revolve around Unicorn. The sequel of Bumblebee is also in talks so we can find some elements in the story.

Transformers movie lost its hold with the worldwide audience (except China, where the movie had a good collection every time) as the later series didn’t had much to show, i.e., it requires as a fresh and new vision with some new ideas. We can hope that this time it will stand up at everyone’s expectations.