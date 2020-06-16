Home Movies Transformer 7: Plot, cast, release date and Added Some UseFul Latest Updates
Movies

Transformer 7: Plot, cast, release date and Added Some UseFul Latest Updates

By- Sundari P.M
One of the most popular franchises of all time is back with another movie. We all have loved transformers for its live actions and its unbelievable CGI. This is honestly one of the well-developed action movies of all time. Transformers 7 is in development right now. The movies have grossed over 4.9 billion dollars in total so far. The movie was set to release by 2019 but the release date was pushed due to some unknown reasons. Though the movies from this franchise are not so critically acclaimed we can say that it is pretty popular all over the world and has a huge base.

The plot of Transformers 7:

The storyline of the new movie will continue from The Last Knight. It is also reported that screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold have both written individual scripts to take Transformers 7. Also, a series named Transformers: War of Cybertron will also be premiered. Bumblebee which is a transformer spin-off movie is also expected to have a sequel.

John Derderian said, “In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time.” 

      

There is no information about the lead or the plot of the movie announced.

         

Release date of Transformers 7:

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The movie was scheduled to release by 2019 but was postponed due to unknown reasons. The movie will premier three weeks after the release of The Flash. 

So fans are eagerly waiting for some live action.

There is no official trailer available for now.

Sundari P.M

