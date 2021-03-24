Traffic Noise Is Also Dangerous For The Heart, The Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke Increases By 35% If The Noise Increases By More Than 5 Decibels.

Noise pollution also deteriorates the health of the heart. The booming noise is causing problems for the heart. Public research in the European Heart Journal says, “Staying in the midst of traffic noise for a long time increases the risk of heart diseases.”

A Study Was Done For 500 People For 5 Years

The research was done for 5 years on people living on the side of the road and airport to know the effect of traffic and airplane noise. The research involved 500 people. Researchers found that increasing the noise level by 5 decibels on an average in 24 hours increases the risk of heart attack and stroke by 35 percent.

Why This Happens, Now Understand This

Brain scanning was done to understand the impact of noise on the people involved in research. The report revealed that the increase in noise has affected the part of his brain which is responsible for controlling stress, restlessness, and fear.

READ MORE:- Research By American Scientists: Made Powerful Wasp Antibiotic Drug With Wasp Venom, It Will Eliminate TB Bacteria That Other Medicines Are Not Effective.

When stress and anxiety increase, the body releases stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol to fight against them. In the event of stress and restlessness, blood pressure increases, digestion efficiency decreases. The circulation of fat and sugar in the body is accelerated. It affects the heart.

New research says, the arteries also swelled when there was more noise. This increased the pressure on the heart. According to the research report, noise pollution also has a bad effect on sleep. Metabolism is also affected by the noise caused by the night plane.

The Sound Level Should Be So

Sound is measured in decibels. According to the World Health Organization, sound levels in excess of 55 decibels produce noise and harm health. Car and truck noise is around 70 to 90 decibels. At the same time, sirens and airplanes cause 120 decibels or more of noise pollution.