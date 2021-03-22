Tourists Will Be Able To Have Dinner On A 100 Feet High Tower In Italy, Drones With No Driver Will Take Them From The Hotel To The Tower

100 feet high eco towers will soon be built in Italy for those fond of luxury dinner. Humans will be able to have dinner and lunch at the tower built between the greenery and the lake. Drones will be deployed to reach here, which will take the tourists from the hotel to the roof of the tower directly. The tower is named Vertiports. The Italian company has released pictures of what it would look like.

Italy And China Company Working Together

This is Italy’s new plan to attract tourists. The project belongs to the Giancarlo Gema Design Group of Rome. An agreement has been signed with Hang Holding, a Chinese company that manufactures air taxis, for this project. Together they are trying to complete this project as soon as possible.

Drones Will Leave The Hotel

According to the project report, the same drone i.e. air taxi will do the work of leaving the tourists to the hotel after having food. Designers say the tower is inspired by the tall Baobab tree in Africa. Laminated wood and steel will be used to prepare the tower.

READ MORE:- Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1: Recounts The Tales Of Various Individuals That Are Intertwined With One Another



Drones Will Charge Eco-Friendly Towers

Each tower will have a cafe, a waiting room, and a 2053 square foot panoramic restaurant. It can be reached through a central lift. The non-solar panel on the roof of the eco-friendly tower can generate 300-kilowatt watts of electricity in a day. The drones will also be charged with electricity drawn from these towers.

Planning To Build Such Towers In Europe As Well

Chinese company Hang says VertiPorts will play an important role in creating an air mobility market in cities. The official information of where the towers will be built has not been released. However, the developer says, in addition to Italy, plans are being made to build such towers in Europe and Southeast Asia.