Top Gun: Maverick , A journey of 34 years between sequels !!

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to 1986 US military drama which shot Tom Cruise to fame. Now the rivalry between Maverick and Iceman will return soon. With their son aviator glasses. The movies are returning in the franchise after 34 years. Let’s see what it bring to us this time.

Top Gun: Maverick Release Date :

Top Gun 2 or Top Gun: Maverick initially set for release in cinemas on 23 December 2020. But now it is postponed to 2 July 2021 all thanks to coronavirus. The release is facing frequent delays since July 2019. The initial delays were due to Paramount’s wish for additional time for best flight sequences. But now the film shifts due to global pandemic.

Plot for Top Gun: Maverick :

The 80 s classic follows US Naval Aviator Pete Maverick a talented pilot. With little regards for rules and a close friendship with co-pilot Goose. He recruited to an Elite Fighter school. There he clashes with a fellow student in the race to win the TopGun Trophy. This starts the rivalry between Maverick and Iceman. Meanwhile, he starts to fall for beautiful instructor Charlie. Now this time Too Gun: Maverick will witness Tom Cruise truly in the pilot seat. In the film everything is real. Tom himself states that ” We are working with navy. And every scene in the movie is real. I took all the shots .” Now after 30 years of service, Maverick is the top aviator pilot of US Navy and returns to where he belongs. For summarising view of the film have a look on the trailer

The cast for Top Gun 2 :

Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell. With some supporting cast.