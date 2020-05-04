Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Will There Be The Second Season?

- Advertisement -

Following Love Is Blind burst onto our screens earlier this season, Netflix has done it again with a completely new dating show with a difference. This time, rather than a set of singletons prepared to fulfill with the love of the own life and settle down, Too Hot To Handle is just one for its commitment-phobes who prefer casual hookups to connections. The first period was released on April 17 and it’s got people talking.

Too Hot To Handle is all about a bunch of 12 unmarried people living together in a gorgeous island hotel, where they could get to understand one another, move on dates and see whether they can find love on the series.

But the one stipulation is that none of those contestants are permitted to get some sexual interaction.

This may mean anything from kissing to having sex, leaving them with nothing to do but to get to know everybody on a deeper level that is more than merely physical.

If some of the contestants can not resist temptation, however, then the prize money of $100,000 (#80,000) will begin to dwindle.

When they first came on the island, not one of them understood what was likely to take place and only thought it had been relationship series to find love while on vacation.

Little did they know they were picked from around the planet due to their inability to create a commitment.

So only hours after already beginning to get closer to one another, the bombshell was dropped to all their frustrations.

Will there be another series of Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle series premiered on April 17.

As of yet, however, Netflix hasn’t declared if even canceled or the series will be renewed for another season.

So, for now, there’s just one period of this series.

But, this does not mean that there will not be another sequence.

Considering that the series was dropped on the streaming service quite recently, it is much too early for people at Netflix to decide on Too Hot To Handle future.

Netflix is mostly in the pattern of canceling or not renewing displays before a string.

Those in the platform like to test numbers before deciding and folks are currently participating.

So fans should expect to understand whether there’ll be a year two of Too Hot To Handle next 34, Netflix usually decides around one month following the launch date of a show.

Fellow Netflix dating series Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons.

There is not any information on as shows are unable to film episodes on account of this COVID-19 outbreak, and once the series reunite, it does not look likely it’s going to be.

Too Hot To Handle season 1 is available to watch Netflix.