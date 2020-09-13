Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot Details

- Advertisement -

Back in 2017, Nippon TV came up with the Japenese drama series titled Tokyo Tarareba Girls. It is motivated by the manga series of the same title by Akiko Higashimura. The series was created by Masatoshi Kato and written by Yūko Matsuda. Yūgo Kanno managed the sound of the show. The ten episodes of the Japnese drama show ran on Nippon TV on January 18, 2017, to March 22, 2017. The performance earned a fantastic response from the pros.

It’s been a long time once the very first season of this drama show introduced. Now lovers are asking if they will locate another season or not. So keep reading to understand about it:

Renewal Of Tokyo Tarareba Girls For Season 2

Thus, regrettably, the drama series is not renewed for another season till today. The first time was very much powerful, along with the evaluations, were high. We can expect another season of this Japenese drama show later on. But we have excellent news for all of you, as we will soon obtain a live-action TV special for Tokyo Tarareba Girls.

We got the confirmation about the TV special in early 2020. So this is excellent news for every fan of the collection.

Cast For Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2

Below are the cast members of the upcoming TV Particular of Tokyo Tarareba Girls:

Nana Eikura as Kaori

Yuriko Yoshitaka as Rinko

Yuko Oshima as Koyuki

Kōhei Matsushita as Riichi Asakura, Rinko’s boyfriend

Daichi Watanabe as Yū Hirasawa, Kaori’s husband

Kentaro Sakaguchi as KEY

Ryohei Suzuki as Tetsurō Hayasaka

Kei Tanaka as Narao Marui

Yuta Hiraoka as Ryō Samejima

Ryo Kato as Tara

Ayaka Nishiwaki as Reba

Release Date For Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2

In early 2020, Comic Natalie made the announcement a TV Special is in the works at Nippon TV based on the manga series Tokyo Tarareba Girls. The first team behind the very first season is returning to the TV Special that includes the manager Yuma Suzuki and Yūko Matsuda also returned to write the script.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Tokyo Tarareba Girls TV Special would begin airing episodes on Nippon TV from October 7, 2020. Thus don’t neglect to see it.