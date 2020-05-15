Titans Season 3: Release date, Plot, Cast & more!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

Titans is an American web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti for DC Universe.

Based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans, the series depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil.

Disbanded when the story begins, the series sees the team return when the original and new members reform the Titans.

The Titans fight crime throughout various locations, with their base of operations in San Francisco.

TITANS SEASON 3: PLOT

With Gar and Connor brainwashed and unleashed upon a carnival, the Titans had no choice but to reunite despite Deathstroke’s vowing punishment and retribution.

It ultimately led to the long-awaited emergence of Dick Grayson’s Nightwing persona.

In the finale of the Titans season 2, a reunited party was presented to destroy Deathstroke also putting an end to Mercy Graves’s insane experiments.

But, they suffered a loss after, Donna Troy sacrificed herself to save Dawn from falling the debris on the fairground.

After knowing that Dick was the one responsible for the death of Jericho Wilson’s, the crew split.

This results in Dick being incarcerated the same way that he generally does with the heroes and life.

Kory’s murderous sister, Blackfire, was revealed to have arrived on Earth and will be the Big Bad in Titans season 3.

Rachel (aka Raven) was last seen choosing to leave with The Amazons and Donna Troy’s body – believing her ever-increasing powers could help resurrect the fallen Wonder Girl.

TITANS SEASON 3: WHEN WILL IT RELEASE?

As per the official announcement from DC Universe and Warner Bros, Titans season 3 is happening.

An official release has yet to be announced.

It was confirmed, however, that fans can expect new Titans episodes sometime around September or October 2020.

CAST:

The cast crew of Season 2 is likely to reprise their roles in Season 3 with a few additions in between.

Brenton Thwaites will play the role of Dick Grayson along with Anna Diop as Starfire, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dove, Chelsea Zhang as Ravager and Joshua Orpin as Superboy.