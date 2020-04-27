TITANS SEASON 3: NEW CAST, STORY DETAILS AND RELEASE DATE

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

It has been officially confirmed that Titans season 3 is happening in the DC Universe. The titular heroes returned for Titans season 2 under the tutelage of Dick Grayson. Unfortunately, new threats rapidly emerged in the form of Death stroke, Doctor Light, and Cadmus Labs – all of which threatened to divide and conquer the team once and for all.

Titans season 2 and season 3 were a great hit to the Netflix screens. Titans Season 2 also saw the official introductions of such well-known DC characters as Conner Kent, Rose Wilson, Jericho, and even Bruce Wayne. We sure await to see what happens in season 3.

CAST:

The new casting details are scarce.

Brenton Thwaites will return as Dick Grayson.

Anna Diop will likely be back as Starfire.

Alan Ritchson as Hawk

Minka Kelly as Dove

Chelsea Zhang as Ravager

Joshua Orpin as Superboy.

STORY PLOT:

Titans season 2 managed to wrap up the majority of its overarching plots. Death stroke was defeated and the machinations of Cadmus Labs were halted. Later, both of their brainwashed allies were given back control of their minds. The Titans were finally united as a team. After a season of Kory being divided between helping the Titans and dealing with her familial problems. The latter looks set to escalate from more than the occasional tease in Titans season 3.

Fans, however, will no doubt tilt more towards being hopeful. Many would no doubt like to see Donna return. And given the unstable, occasionally darker side of Rachel’s powers. It could be that Titans season 3 offers a vastly different conclusion.

RELEASE DATE:

Titans season 3 is sure to return. Official publicity is to be announced. Fans can expect new Titans episodes sometime in Fall 2020.