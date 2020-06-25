Home TV Show TITANS SEASON 3: DC Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement, Story plot and...
TITANS SEASON 3: DC Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement, Story plot and much more !!

By- Rida Samreen

It has been officially confirmed that Titans season 3 is happening in the DC Universe. The titular heroes returned for Titans season 2 under the tutelage of Dick Grayson. Unfortunately, new threats rapidly emerged in the form of Death stroke, Doctor Light, and Cadmus Labs – all of which threatened to divide and conquer the team once and for all.

RELEASE DATE:

Titans season 3 is sure to return. Official publicity is to be announced. Fans can expect new Titans episodes sometime in Fall 2020.

TRAILER:

Titans season 3 will be renewing anytime soon. The DC team has announced on youtube. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

The new casting details are scarce.

  • Brenton Thwaites will return as Dick Grayson.
  • Anna Diop will likely be back as Starfire.
  • Alan Ritchson as Hawk
  • Minka Kelly as Dove
  • Chelsea Zhang as Ravager
  • Joshua Orpin as Superboy.

STORY PLOT:

Titans season 2 managed to wrap up the majority of its overarching plots. Death stroke was defeated, and the machinations of Cadmus Labs were halted. Later, both of their brainwashed allies were given back control of their minds. The Titans were finally united as a team. After a season of Kory being divided between helping the Titans and dealing with her familial problems. The latter looks set to escalate from more than the occasional tease in Titans season 3.

