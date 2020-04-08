Tiger King: Jeff Lowe says there will be a new episode added to the show

- Advertisement -

Jeff Lowe, among those now-infamous unethical characters in Netflix’s hit docu-series, Tiger King, states there is going to be a brand-new episode added to the series next week. The show has held a stranglehold over pop-culture because its introduction in late March and has become so hugely popular that a scripted adaptation was placed on the fast track with Kate McKinnon connected to create and celebrity since Carole Baskin. The part of the titular Tiger King, on the other hand, hasn’t yet been cast, although Joe Exotic himself has a couple of ideas on who should play him.

Among the most reviled figures on the series was con-man Jeff Lowe, whose money helped when his warfare with Carole Baskin proved pricey bond Joe Exotic from financial ruin. Lowe ended up taking the zoo more than entirely and later utilized his place to borrow tigers. He and his wife Lauren are enjoying the attention that includes the series, despite seemingly wanting no part of another year, and therefore are knocking on it in the shape of Cameo movies where they are paid to send brief messages to lovers.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

In one of these movies, posted on Twitter from LA Dodger Justin Turner, Jeff and Lauren disclosed they could be filming their part of a brand new incident “tomorrow” that’ll be flowing on Netflix as soon as next week. Check the movie out below:

Tiger King left many audiences wondering what occurred next, with numerous plot threads still dumb, it is going to come as a very welcome surprise that the streamer is coming into the well soon. The episode concludes with the guilty verdict of Joe Exotic but suggests the legal issues such as hitman Allen Glover and Jeff Lowe, are starting. If this excess episode is occurring, it appears probable particular focus will be paid to all those lingering questions.

Jeff Lowe is hardly a trusted source – handed that which he can in Tiger King – therefore, that it’s well worth taking this”show” with a grain of salt. This type of follow-up could be unprecedented, and episodes are a means to do so, although it seems sensible that Netflix might want to keep on controlling the dialogue online. Netflix hasn’t given this treatment for any of its hyper-popular true-crime tales, so it is hard to think they’ll do so for Tiger King predicated only on the term of Jeff Lowe.