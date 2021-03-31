This Is Us Review Season 5 Premiere The Ultimate Surprise

The two-hour premiere of the award-winning series saw the Pearson family focusing on the reality of 2020 while also tying up loose ends from the previous season. To recap, the fourth season concluded with the following: Kate and Toby have decided to pursue adoption.

Rebecca is getting ready to travel to St Louis for a clinical trial to cure her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. After decades of unspoken confrontation, Kevin and Randall finally come to blows. Finally, Kevin learns that he is the father of Kate’s friend Madison’s children.

The series picks up right where we left off, with the Big Three celebrating their 40th birthdays. We go over all that has happened since April in between those two cases. The epidemic of Coronavirus. George Floyd’s death and its aftermath. Dan Fogelman, the showrunner, deftly weaves these incidents into the lives of the Big Three without making them sound forced.

Apart from these real-life scenarios, we get to learn more about our characters’ lives. Kevin and Madison seem to be in a close relationship. Kevin is described by Justin Hartley as a very positive character. The father-to-be look is a major departure from the self-absorbed ‘The Manny’ actor we saw in season 1.

With his reaction to BLM and how it affects him and his family, Sterling K. Brown steals the show in the premiere. This eventually leads him to seek out a multiracial therapist in the future, which is handled poetically as well. We’re sorry to see Pamela Adlon’s Dr. Leigh go, but Randall’s journey seems to be taking an interesting turn.

One thing to keep in mind is that this is Us, which implies that we’ll be messing around with timelines. Though this two-hour program focuses mostly on current affairs, we do go back to the day the Big Three were born. We saw the impact on both fathers from that faithful day in that time zone: Jack Pearson and William Hill.

As usual, Chris Sullivan’s Toby offers some comedic relief. Miguel, played by Jon Huertas, has some emotional moments as he attempts to deal with Rebecca’s illness. Chrissy Meitz and Mandy Moore, on the other hand, are forced to sit out a lot of the season opener.

Of course, in true, This Is Us fashion, the season premiered with a twist. What is the writer’s point of view? No one would have predicted it. We learn the truth about Randall’s birth mother’s “death” by touching on the day of Randall’s birth.

The fifth season has certainly begun with a lot to think about, not just in terms of real-world current events, but also in terms of how this will undoubtedly be a new chapter in the lives of our favorite family.