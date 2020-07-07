Third Season of Dead To Me is coming, Know Important Things About The Season.

Home TV Show Third Season of Dead To Me is coming, Know Important Things About...
Netflix has just announced the third season of Dead is forthcoming, and shown it is going to be the last.

Another season of the favourite comedy-drama may have seemed inevitable, given the cliffhanger we were left with at the end of this next instalment – but most fans continue to be thrilled to hear it formally confirmed.

They’re less happy the show is coming to a conclusion.

The creator of the show, Liz Feldman will be continuing after the next season airs, to work with Netflix on jobs.

In an official statement, she explained:”From start to finish,” Dead is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it has been an amazing gift.

“Telling a story sprung from despair and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as an individual,” Feldman said in a statement.

She continued:”I’ll be eternally indebted for my partners in crime, my buddies for life, Christina [Applegate] and Linda [Cardelli], and our brilliantly gifted authors, cast and crew.

“I’m beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead from day one, and I am thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

As the news broke that the third season are the last, Emmy winner Christina, who also executive produce the show, said:”I will miss these girls. But we felt that this was the ideal method to tie up the narrative of these women.”

Revealing season 3 was currently on pause on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, she added:”Thank you to all the lovers. We will get back to work if it is safe to do so. Much love”

If you will need a reminder, season 2 finished with Judy and Jen in a car accident. Unbeknownst to them, the other driver was Ben Wood (James Marsden) – that was a recovering alcoholic, fighting with the information that the entire body of the twin brother Steve had only been found.

The show ended only after Ben – who had been romantically involved with Jen – had been revealed driving away from the scene.

But will the show wrap up?! We literally can not wait to find out.

