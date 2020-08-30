The Woods Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Want to Know !!

- Advertisement -

Netflix original base on novel of crime drama novelist Harlan Coven’s with same name. The Woods air on 12 June 2020 on Netflix with in a short time drama . But it gather a huge amount of appreciation and audience .

The Woods Season 2 Release and Renewal :

Till now there is no official statement available regarding the renewal of new season. Nothing history of Coven’s Novel and most of the series adoption from Harlan Coven’s Novel doesn’t own a part 2. Because whole season is based on a single novel so do not fold a season two. This makes difficult to predict about the renewal of the show .

The Woods Season 2 Plot Details :

The main narrative of the show revolves around Pawer Kopinski who is a polish . The series is set in Poland . Haunted by the memories of missing sister , Kamila . Who disappears and never seen again.

Kamila was out for a camp with her friends in the woods twenty five years ago. Since then missing , the two dead bodies found there . This starts with the evidence of his sister being alive. The disturbing memories of his sister leads Pawel to go on his personal investigation. To find out his sister and then he finds a lot of new things.