The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Altenative Update Here

The Witcher Season 2

The show follows Geralt’s insanely beguiling story, The Witcher, a mutated monster hunter, struggling to find his place in the suffocating world where people often turn out to be far more vicious than monsters. Here’s all we know about season 2!

Expected Release Date

Lauren S Hissrich said that The Witcher had been renewed for another season on November 13, 2019, five weeks before the first season swept its viewers off their feet. Unfortunately, there is no official release date of the new season that’s been shared with the world. And with the ongoing pandemic, it’s hard to predict when the new season will be hitting the screens.

Cast

Hissrich has confirmed that Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan will return for season two. Along with Triss (Anna Shaffer), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Stregobor (Lars Mikkelson), Artorius (Terence Maynard), Filavandrel (Tom Canton) new actors who’d be joining the show would be Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, Thue Posted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Kristofer Hivju and Media Simson.

What will season 2 be about?

The show’s executive producers said that season 2 would be showing more of the stories from The Last Wish, the book upon which the show is based. The new season would be picking up from several threads of season one, all from the different Witcher books.

The Witcher season 2 spoilers and plot

Season one was based on a set of short stories before the Witcher saga, The Last Wish, and The Sword of Destiny, with the next series set to mine more from that material and the first mainline instalment, Blood of Elves.

“We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adopt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do.

“So, to be blessed with season two, and to know that we can revisit some of those things, is exciting. There will be a big mix of things.”

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take on the protection and training of Freya Allan’s Ciri. Still, given that some of Ciri’s storyline has already been depicted in season one, it’s unlikely to be a direct adaptation of those events.

We know that the series will introduce more Witcher’s alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt, including book and game, fan-favourites Vesemir, Coen, and Lambert.

“Really, in season one, we got to know Geralt, and he’s our prime example of a Witcher,” Hissrich said.

“And then there is one other Witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies. So it was really about getting Geralt back to his roots and learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

Notably, The Witcher will ditch its controversial time-jumping narrative structure in season two, which proved confusing to some viewers who were not familiar with the books.

Hissrich told The Wrap: “What we’ll see in season two is that all of our characters exist on the same timeline. What that allows us to do story-wise is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks; we get to do flash-forwards, we get to integrate time in a completely different approach that we weren’t able to do in season one.

“So, I think it will be a lot easier for the audience to follow and understand, especially a new audience coming in. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time.”

She explained that the ongoing coronavirus crisis might demand changes to the story they had initially planned, due to restrictions placed on television production as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s going to impact story,” she said. “It will have to. But one of the best things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those changes as we need them.

“Really, in terms of writing, we have just been honing a lot over the last eight weeks. Digging back into scripts makes some big shifts, especially in the emotional journeys of our characters and making sure that everything we’re writing feels grounded and true.”

Whatever the case, expect some Witcher monsters, sword-fighting, more on the war with Nilgaard and the elvish insurgence, and a likely focus on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

Hissrich has also spoken to Collider about where the series could go beyond the second season, including where it might end.

“It’s a delicate dance because you have to be able to conceit where you’re going,” she said. “Your stories need an endpoint. They need a direction to aim towards.

“I’m sure, at some point, that I said I could write seven seasons, but I’m also sure that I said I could write 20 seasons. I will continue writing this series as long as it makes sense to write this series. That means taking, organically, from the books and allowing the story to flow, but then also allowing the story to end when it needs to end.”

tRaIlEr