The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Altenative Update Here

The Witcher Season 2
The show follows Geralt’s insanely beguiling story, The Witcher, a mutated monster hunter, struggling to find his place in the suffocating world where people often turn out to be far more vicious than monsters. Here’s all we know about season 2!
Expected Release Date
Lauren S Hissrich said that The Witcher had been renewed for another season on November 13, 2019, five weeks before the first season swept its viewers off their feet. Unfortunately, there is no official release date of the new season that’s been shared with the world. And with the ongoing pandemic, it’s hard to predict when the new season will be hitting the screens.
Cast
Hissrich has confirmed that Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan will return for season two. Along with Triss (Anna Shaffer), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Stregobor (Lars Mikkelson), Artorius (Terence Maynard), Filavandrel (Tom Canton) new actors who’d be joining the show would be Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, Thue Posted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Kristofer Hivju and Media Simson.
What will season 2 be about?
The show’s executive producers said that season 2 would be showing more of the stories from The Last Wish, the book upon which the show is based. The new season would be picking up from several threads of season one, all from the different Witcher books.