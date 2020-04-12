The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

Netflix has confirmed season two of The Witcher. Here is everything you want to know about the collection that is American.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as”the Continent”, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Lady Ciri, who are linked by destiny to one another.

The first season premiered on Netflix.

The Release Date of “The Witcher Season 2″

The actual date to The Witcher season 2 release date we have is 2021.

This was supported by author Lauren S. Hissrich throughout a Reddit AMA, who stated, “We do not yet have a target launch date for season two, past 2021.” It’s not a great deal but it guarantees there will be greater than the delay between seasons of a year. Our very best guess is we will see it.

Updated Cast

The 3 stars will be returning to the show, and this also includes Henry Cavill who is back as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra will probably be returning as Yennefer will Freya Allan’s Ciri.

Additionally, some new faces are being added to the cast, among the most famous of them is Kristofer Hivju, best known as Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones.

Carmel Laniado will even allegedly play the role of Violet, who, according to Deadline, is”a young girl whose energetic and whimsical demeanor is a front to get a brighter and more sadistic character.” What is even more interesting is how Violet appears to be a character, with no foundation in the novels or the games.

The Storyline

The first season is based on Sapkowski’s The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny collections of short stories (albeit not all of them), and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has verified that another series will incorporate unused pieces of those stories with first”Witcher saga” book Blood of Elves.

Blood of Elves sees Geralt carry on Freya Allan’s Ciri’s security and training, but given that a number of the storyline of Ciri has been depicted in the year, it’s not likely to be an immediate adaptation of those events.

We all do understand that The Witcher season 2, similar to season 1, will take place over various timelines and delve deeper into why witchers and creatures are going extinct.