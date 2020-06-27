Home TV Show THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Story plot...
TV Show

THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Story plot and everything we know

By- Rida Samreen

The Walking season was a satisfying end to an unbroken string of episodes that fixed many of the glaring mistakes of A. It became among the most popular shows in the country debuting in 2010. The season ended and began with close-ups of the face of Rick. Season 7 is the most potent yet memorable moment that will be ingrained in fans’ minds for years to come, and the wake of this season’s events will undoubtedly be felt for years.

RELEASE DATE:

Season 7 has already been released on 23rd October 2016.

TRAILER:

The trailer shows us some of the new faces, primarily throughout Negan’s saviours and the Kingdom inhabitants. Unlike enthusiast responses to the season 6 finale, reaction to the walking dead season 7 premiere was mostly positive.

CAST:

There are so many characters, namely, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, the show protagonist, and leader of Alexandria, who’s made to accommodate under Negan’s rule.

There are several small characters, including Bob and Natalie Miller, Scott, Tobin, Bruce, Francine, Eric Raleigh Kent, Barbara, Rosemary, and Anna. Sadly in year 7, Alexandria lost Abraham Ford and Glenn Rhee when Negan killed them in season 7 premiere.

The Walking Dead Redemption Club season 7, episode 15: Something ...

STORY PLOT:

Season 7 includes 16 episodes. The show features a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to remain alive under near-constant danger of attacks from the mindless zombies, colloquially called” walkers.”




