THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: Cast, Trailer updates, Story plot and everything you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

The seventh season of The walking dead, an American apocalyptic on AMC. It premiered on October 23, 2016, and concluded on April 2, 2017. It consists of 16 episodes. Developed for television by Frank Darabont, the series is based on a series of comic books.

CAST:

The main characters include Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

STORY PLOT:

The comic book series of waling dead focuses on the oppressive group of survivors known as The Saviors, led by the vindictive Negan. He uses numbers, power, and lethal brutality to coerce Rick Grimes, his group of survivors. The Alexandria Safe-Zone to make regular offerings of supplies and weapons for the Saviors. Eventually, Rick and his group seek allies to help them confront Negan. Which include members of the survivor communities of the Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the Scavengers, who have had their dealings with Negan and the Saviors.[4]

RELEASE DATE:

An announcement was made at New York Comic Con on October 5, 2019. Fan-favorite Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, announced by running onto the stage mid-panel while wearing a mask, before surprising the delighted crowd. AMC has confirmed that the return date for the second half of season 10 of The Walking Dead will be February 23, 2020, in the US.

TRAILER:

Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 7.

Rida Samreen

