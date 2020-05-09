THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: CAST AND CHARACTERS,INTERESTING FACTS,PLOT LINES

- Advertisement -

THE WALKING DEAD 7

The walking dead is an American post for AMC based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Bear McCreary composed the music.

PLOT LINES

The Walking Dead consists of many episodes, namely “The Day Will Come When You,” “Won’t Be,” “The Wall,” “The Cell,” “Service,” “Go-Getters,” “Swear,” etc.…

The season 7 consists of 16 episodes, the series features a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from the mindless zombies, colloquially known as “walkers.”

INTERESTING FACTS

The Walking Dead season 7 finale was a satisfying end to a strong string of episodes that fixed many of 7 A’s glaring mistakes.

The Walking Dead became one of the most popular shows in the country pretty quickly once debuting in 2010.

Fans of the comic were tuning in to see how the show portrayed the incredible story that Robert Kirk Man had created as well as a whole new crop of viewership who were unfamiliar with the comics.

Negan was the big story of the Walking Dead season 7. Emotionally, the story was all about Rick Grimes. The season started and finished with close-ups of Rick’s face.

CHARACTERS

There are so many characters, namely, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, the series protagonist, and leader of Alexandria, who is forced to adapt under the rule of Negan.

There are also several minor characters at Alexandria, including Bob and Natalie Miller, Scott, Tobin, Bruce, Francine, Eric Raleigh, Milkey, Kent, Barbara, Rosemary, and Anna.

Sadly in season 7, Alexandria lost Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford when Negan killed them in season 7 premiere.

CONCLUSION

Season 7 is the most powerful yet as unforgettable moments will be ingrained in fans’ minds for years to come, and the aftermath of the season’s events will be felt for years.

The trailer shows us some of the new faces, primarily through the Kingdom residents and Negan’s saviors.

Unlike fan responses to the season 6 finale, reaction to the walking dead season 7 premiere was mostly positive…