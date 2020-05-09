Home TV Show THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: CAST AND CHARACTERS,INTERESTING FACTS,PLOT LINES
TV Show

THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7: CAST AND CHARACTERS,INTERESTING FACTS,PLOT LINES

By- A.JOVITTA
- Advertisement -

THE WALKING DEAD 7

The walking dead is an American post for AMC based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Bear McCreary composed the music.

PLOT LINES

The Walking Dead consists of many episodes, namely “The Day Will Come When You,” “Won’t Be,” “The Wall,” “The Cell,” “Service,” “Go-Getters,” “Swear,” etc.…

The season 7 consists of 16 episodes, the series features a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from the mindless zombies, colloquially known as “walkers.”

INTERESTING FACTS

The Walking Dead season 7 finale was a satisfying end to a strong string of episodes that fixed many of 7 A’s glaring mistakes.

The Walking Dead became one of the most popular shows in the country pretty quickly once debuting in 2010.

Fans of the comic were tuning in to see how the show portrayed the incredible story that Robert Kirk Man had created as well as a whole new crop of viewership who were unfamiliar with the comics.

Negan was the big story of the Walking Dead season 7. Emotionally, the story was all about Rick Grimes. The season started and finished with close-ups of Rick’s face.

CHARACTERS

There are so many characters, namely, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, the series protagonist, and leader of Alexandria, who is forced to adapt under the rule of Negan.

There are also several minor characters at Alexandria, including Bob and Natalie Miller, Scott, Tobin, Bruce, Francine, Eric Raleigh, Milkey, Kent, Barbara, Rosemary, and Anna.

Sadly in season 7, Alexandria lost Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford when Negan killed them in season 7 premiere.

CONCLUSION

Season 7 is the most powerful yet as unforgettable moments will be ingrained in fans’ minds for years to come, and the aftermath of the season’s events will be felt for years.

The trailer shows us some of the new faces, primarily through the Kingdom residents and Negan’s saviors.

Unlike fan responses to the season 6 finale, reaction to the walking dead season 7 premiere was mostly positive…

Also Read:  Knightfall Season 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer ,Plot And All You Should Know!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  The Circle Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lot More
A.JOVITTA

Must Read

TEEN MOM 2: INTERESTING FACTS, PLOT LINES, CAST, RELEASE DATE

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
TEEN MOM 2 Teen Mom 2 follows four girls from the second season of MTV’s documentary series ‘16 and Pregnant’ as they face the challenges...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date And What Can You Expect In Season Two

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Goblin Slayer is one of the most controversial anime from the dark fantasy genre. Noboru Kannatsuki and Kuma Kagyu are the illustrators of this...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date, Plot And More On Cast

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Log Horizon is a Japanese anime series made by Satelight Studios. It made its first release in 2014. The anime got reestablished with another...
Read more

Overlord Season 4 Cast, Story and Confirmed Release Date

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
3 Seasons of this movie has previously streamed online. With a nuanced script and powerful performance, it has become prevalent over the years. Filming...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The comic fantasy of"Disenchantment" has generated a fantastic impact from the world of cartoon series that are operating around. The creator of the show...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.