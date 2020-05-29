The Walking dead season 7: A season full of betrayals

- Advertisement -

The walking dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror series. Premiered on AMC on 23 October 2016 and the last episode on 2 April 2017. It consists of a total of 16 episodes linked with prev season. Season 7 consists full of packed betrayals, kills, action, murder, mystery.

://youtu.be/Nf8c-Lc0UbM

https://images.app.goo.gl/LAhi1Z11ti71bHcD8

Season 7 plot and story :

This season starts from the end of season 6 killing of beloved characters of audience Rick and Daryl by Negan. In season 7 finale, Ezekiel, his tiger, and literal cavalry arrive to save Rick and friends. Forcing the scavengers and saviors to retreat. His commitment to cause means that when the conflict breaks out in full this season, Alexandria and the hilltop have a much bigger army behind them. After successfully manipulating Negan( main villain) Sasha was able to give one last bit of help to her family and friends. By killing herself in a coffin and allowing Alexandria to use her as a weapon against Negan. Scavengers also show colours of betrayal, turning on Alexandria during battle when Negan showed up.

Cast and Characters :

The characters of the walking dead series have a special place in people’s hearts. Their hard work leads to the success of this show. Main and leading characters are played by Andrew Lincoln ( Rick). Norman Reedus(Daryl). Steven Yeun(Glenn). Lauren Cohan(Maggie). Chandler Riggs(Carl). Dani Gurira(michonne). Michael Cudlitz(Abraham). Sonequa Martin(Sasha). Josh MCdermitt(Eugene). Jeffrey Dean(Negan). These were only a few more artists devoted their sincere efforts to make this wonderful series.

https://moscoop.com/money-heist-season-5-release-date-plot-and-all-new-information/14089