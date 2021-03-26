type here...
The Walking Dead Season 10: Wrap Up And Summary Of The Finale: An Uncertain Doom

The tenth season of The Walking Dead, an American post-apocalyptic horror television series broadcast on AMC, premiered on October 6, 2019, and will run for 22 episodes until April 4, 2021. Since we first saw the first trailer for The Walking Dead season 10 finale, a lot has changed. Not only has the world (and the film industry) come to a halt, but we’re now watching a show with a reported endgame, as AMC has agreed to end its megalith franchise with an extended season 11 that will conclude in 2022.

The Walking Dead Season 10

Review:

The act makes watching The Walking Dead season 10 finale (which is no longer technically a season finale) all the more strange, particularly because it picks up right where “The Tower” left off as if it were still fresh in our minds. To recap the April episode, Beta is on the warpath after Alpha was violently murdered by Negan, and all the pieces are in place for one final showdown with the survivors.

Unfortunately, it’s a clash that feels more like AMC ticking off the remaining boxes of its drawn-out Whisperer War than a dramatic final stand. Granted, the sight of a horde of Walkers whispering “We are the end of the world” to Beta is chilling, and it effectively conveys the character’s mad state of mind, but the villain wanders around muttering a few phrases in a few scenes before being violently dispatched by Daryl and Negan.

READ MORE:- Glow Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And All The Latest News!!!

Goodbye, Beta; you’ll almost certainly be forgotten. The conflict between the living and the dead is much more interesting in “A Certain Doom.” Our survivors have dealt with a lot of hordes before, whether it was with chicken wire, propane tanks, or a controlled cave-in, but this time there’s an added difficulty in separating the remaining Whisperers from the rest of the pack.

The Walking Dead Season 10

The solution is a two-pronged strategy led by separate teams led by Daryl and Gabriel, with the former leading the herd away from the latter, which can then escort the women and children to safety.

Finally, Lauren Ridloff, still caked in blood and grime after her near-death experience in the caves at the start of season 10, makes a surprising return from filming Etern- I mean, uh, off-screen adventures as Connie, still caked in blood and grime after her near-death experience in the caves at the start of season 10.

READ MORE:- The Queen’s Gambit: It As A 2020 American Coming-Of-Age Period Drama Miniseries Based On Walter Tevis’s 1983 Novel Of The Same Name

Virgil’s discovery of her is either a stroke of luck or bad timing, as we’re still not sure whether this unsavory character is on the road to salvation.

