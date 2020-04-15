The Vampire Diaries Season 9: What’s The Latest Update On This Show? Is It Coming Or Not?

- Advertisement -

The series finale aired back in 2017, but fans are optimistic the series might reunite, but how likely is The Vampire Diaries year 9?

The eighth season of The CW’s supernatural teen drama aired over a couple of decades back, but will buff ever get to watch The Vampire Diaries year 9? Dependent on the best-selling novel series by L.J. Smith, The Vampire Diaries was designed for the small screen by Dawson’s Creek founder Kevin Williamson with his long-time collaborator Julie Plec and premiered on The CW at 2009. Set in the scenic but the stereotypical city of Mystic Falls, the long-running series concentrated on the vampire love triangle involving protagonists Elena (Nina Dobrev), Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) along with the city’s other individual and not-so-human inhabitants.

The Vampire Diaries spawned not one, but two spinoffs — The Originals and Legacies — also developed a loyal fan after more than its eight seasons on the air. The series enjoyed its own season 8 finale and a fantastic run wrapped all its storylines up in an epic episode that featured endings and a few character deaths.

Despite its satisfying finale lovers of this series, still expect another season may be about the cards, but might The Vampire Diaries year nine occur?

The Vampire Diaries was Canceled In 2017

Only a couple of months after The CW revived the series for its eighth year, showrunner Julie Plec declared The Vampire Diaries would finish with year 8, believing the series had come to a natural finish. Fans might have been frustrated, but the understanding that season 8 are the show permitted its manufacturers to bid a farewell and to craft.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Is Not Likely

Star Ian Somerhalder has said several times he believes The Vampire Diaries chapter of his profession is shut and viewing as Nina Dobrev left the series in year six and just returned to the finale, it does not look likely she would be interested in filming a ninth season.

Kevin Williamson has moved to new items together with all the CBS anthology thriller series Tell Me A Story, while Julie Plec is presently focusing on Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico, therefore that it does not look like another year will fit in their programs either.