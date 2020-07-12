The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Releasing Date, Cast And Story You Must Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

The triangle love story of 2 vampires and one girl became an instant hit after its broadcasting on the CW on September 10, 2009. Yes, we are talking about the most well-known CW series ever since its formation in 2006. The supernatural teen series drama created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec was an adaptation from the book collection of the exact same title composed by L.J Smith.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Plot

The show concluded with season 8 in March 2017 airing 171 episodes. The show features a triangle romance between Elena Gilbert played by Nina Dobrev and the vampire brothers Stefan Salvatore played by Paul Wesley and Damon Salvatore played by Ian Somerhalder, and the vampire brothers try to protect Elena in the villains from external or from their own city.

Season 8 of the series ended in March 2017 using Nina Dobrev starring just on the first 6 of themes Nina on April 2015 confirmed she would be leaving the show after the 6th-year-old. But she appeared as a guest role at the eight seasons of the series. Back in March 2016, CW affirmed its renewal of Season 8 and by July the information, that this could be the final one, was confirmed from the CW themselves.

Vampire Diaries Season 9: The anticipated release dates.

Three season ago when the 8th season of the series concluded, there was not much speculation from the air on the probability of a year nine since CW confirmed that year 8 is the last one. As the anticipation of the fans grows, there’s been a rumour that season 9 will be released by March 2021, as in accord with the finish month of year 8. However, they’re just far speculation, and there is not much known about the exact dates.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Storyline

The show is set in the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, a place charged with unnatural and extraordinary history since its settlement of outsiders from New England in the late 18th CE. The story follows the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl who has just lost her parents in a car accident, as she falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire named Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Their relationship gets increasingly complicated as Stefan’s older brother Damon Salvatore (played by Ian Somerhalder) returns, using a plan to bring back their past love Katherine Price (played with Dobrev). This vampire looks exactly like Elena. Both brothers attempt to protect Elena as they face various villains and dangers to their city, including Katherine. The brothers’ history, along with the cities’ mythology, is shown through flashbacks as the show continues.