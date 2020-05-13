The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

The supernatural teen drama tv shows The Vampire Diaries is rocking the stage of Tv shows from 2009 to 2017. According to a book by L.j smith, this series got many awards and lovers from this generation. Everyone wants to find the series based on forces, and the moment to enjoy it is entirely given by this show.

Till now, they released a total of 8 seasons of The Vampire Diaries. But the question is, do they believe about the renewal of this show? They published Season 8 in the year of 2017, and after that, there is not anything out as the update of renewal. So this is everything you need to know as a fan of The Vampire Diaries.

Renewal status for The Vampire Diaries

There’s nothing announced by the team of the series, though Netflix is quiet about it. So it’s a no for the renewal of this show at this moment.

Well, from enthusiast theories and tips, we believe that they are working on Season 9. But we haven’t got some stone evidence till now. So we are in the hope that they will give some good news.

Things you should know about Season 9

The fam of the show Ian Somerhalder who is currently playing with the lead character is refused to play a role in the season.

On Elena Gilbert, the other side Stefan Salvatore, along with the main characters of the show Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have also refused to play this role again.

These are the reasons why they’re continuously entirely about the release of this Season.

Now they are currently replacing old cast and they will begin the filming of the season after this situation of coronavirus. We hope for the best.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be Released on The CW in March 2021, and it is merely a normal Release date, we will refresh once it is ultimately confirmed. The new season 9 will be coming after three decades of this past season. Season 8 Released back on October 21, 2016, and completed on March 10, 2017.

The trailer of season 9

Season 9’s trailer is not out yet. But we’ve got many trailers that are so good. Check it out:



Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast

Michael Malarkey

St. John Kristen Gutoskie

Demetrius Bridges

Allison Scagliotti

Nathalie Kelley

Lily-Rose Mumford

Paul Wesley

Ian Somerhalder

Kat Graham portraying

Candice King

Zach Roerig

Matt Davis portraying