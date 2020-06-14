The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Regular Schedule Update Here

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries Season 9

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons long, obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got an additional spin-off (Legacies), and was then declared to wrap up. But of course, lovers of the Salvatore brothers would not have this.

The series follows Elena, a teen who just dropped her parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf buddy, her cursed brother, and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; along with her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. Yep, it’s a great deal for one show. It’s just plain addictive, although it feels like it may be confusing.

The series was cancelled and had aired its 8th and final season three season in 2017. Moreover, the show’s creator, Julie Plec, revealed that she thought that the show had run its course and come to a natural end.

Ian Somerhalder that performs Damon (another primary character) has also emphasized a few times in the previous two season he is past the Vampire Diaries phase of his life and wishes to move on to other endeavors.

Release date of The Vampire Diaries Season 9

The release dates for season 9 haven’t been announced as of now.

Although, the process regarding filming and production could be held up if at all initiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic attacks.

Who will be in the cast list of The Vampire Diaries Season 9?

The characters will most certainly resume their roles in the next season.

Stephen Salvatore is seen dying by the end of season 8 which states his return as a question mark.

If somehow, he magically appears in season 9, the cast list will look something like the this:

Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley plays Stefan Salvatore, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Kat Graham portraying as Bonnie Bennett, Candice King is playing Caroline Forbes, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis is portraying as Alaric Saltzman, Michael Malarkey as Enzo, St.

John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges playing Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling, and Nathalie Kelley playing Sybil.

The plot of The Vampire Diaries Season 9:

Season eight shows a conflict regarding life between both the brothers. You’re mistaken if you think it’s regarding taking each other’s lives.

The audience claims to have shed rivers of their eyes while watching Damon and Stefen, claiming their share of redemption.

Katherine has caused havoc in Mystic Falls which now probably is over in exchange for Stefen’s sacrifice.

Season 9 can bring forth a whole new challenge for Damon and Bonnie.