The Vampire Diaries season 9, cast, release date

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most-watched supernatural series on Netflix to date. Now, the show fans are hooked around the question if there is going to be a season 9 or will they have to wave the show bye-bye.

About the series

The plot revolves around a human girl Elena who laters slips into the love triangle with two of the oldest-but-youngest-looking vampires.

The Vampire Diaries is based on the novel series by L.J.Smith. The first season was aired on The CW in the year 2009. It has gained a lot of fans with around 4 million live viewers.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 – Release Date

Did the show end? When does season 9 release? Like so, many questions are raised by the fans who adore the show the most. The decision regarding the release of a new season is yet to be taken by one of the showrunners, Julie Plec.

By analyzing the release dates of th23e seasons and by considering the present pandemic, one could guess that even if season 9 is renewed, we might see season 9 in early 2021 or mid-2021.

The expected release date is March 2021. But that is yet to be confirmed officially. All that can be done now is to hope. I hope to see our favourite fictional characters soon.

Cast Update

Unfortunately, fans of the show won’t be able to see Ian Somerhalder, who played the role of one Damon Salvatore since he denied taking part in the show.

Also, Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena Gilbert, left the show in season 6 and made her appearance as a guest in season 8. There are rumours about Paul Winsley denying to continue the show as well.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 – Trailer

Sadly, there is no trailer available for the ninth season of The Vampire Diaries. But you can watch the trailer for season 8 and enjoy.