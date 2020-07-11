The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Cast, Plot, Release Date And You Need to Know Every Latest Update !!

- Advertisement -

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons long, got a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got another spin-off (Legacies), and was then announced to wrap up. However, of course, fans of the gorgeous Salvatore brothers would not have that.

The series follows Elena, a teenager who just dropped her parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf buddy, her cursed brother and history instructor, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; and her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. Yep, it’s a lot for a single show to have to go on. It seems like it may be confusing — but it is just addictive.

What are the chances?

The show was cancelled and had aired its 8th and final season three seasons in 2017. Also, the creator Julie Plec of the show revealed she believed that the show had run its course and come to an end.

Nina Dobrev, who plays with Elena- the character that the show has mainly revolved around, stop the series in season six, appearing for one final episode at the finale. It seems improbable that she’d take on her part in the series again.

Ian Somerhalder that performs Damon (another primary character) has also emphasized a few times in the previous two season he is past the Vampire Diaries season of his life and wishes to move to other projects.

“The Vampire Diaries season 9” Cast

Based on sources Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Matt Davis, St.John Kristen Gutoskie, Candice King, Nathalie Kelley, Zach Roerig are expected to return for the year 9 of this vampire diaries. In a meeting, Ian Somerhalder stated he wouldn’t be continuing to behave in the series anymore. It’ll be intriguing to see whether there are new characters in the series and who will be throw although it is said that he will not be getting back into the show.

“The Vampire Diaries season 9.” Plot

The series is centred in a town called Mystic Falls that occurs to be fictional. The story revolves around witches Vampires, doppelgangers and werewolves. The story starts when the personality Elena and Damon and Stephan that are vampires meet. The story takes on many twists and turns as characters start entering the show. Even though the plot for another season is not very apparent, the lovers are anticipating characters and twists in the show.

“The Vampire Diaries Season 9” Storyline

