The Umbrella Academy Season 2: A Better Second Attempt, But Still Insufficient

Genre: Black comedy Drama Science fiction Superhero Fantasy

Network: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero digital television show based on the comic book of the same name. It follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings as they work together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the possibility of an imminent apocalypse.

REVIEW: Season 2 is amazing because it helps you to see how well all of the characters have matured. Season 2 is about the family healing, learning to love and support each other, and showing each other compassion if Season 1 was about the cracks in the family.

Five may often try to kill them all, however, he adores his family and will go to great lengths to protect them. This season, Luther (Tom Hopper) has a lot of humility, which helps him to interact with his siblings in ways he couldn’t before, particularly with Vanya (Ellen Page).

Allison hasn’t used her gossip power in a long time, which helps her to enjoy what she has because she knows she worked hard for it. Meanwhile, Vanya suffers from amnesia this season, allowing her to live a life free of the remorse she feels for leaving her father and siblings and triggering the end of the world.

It’s because of this kind of character development that the show feels worthwhile to watch.

Of course, this is The Umbrella Academy, so there’s always a lot of strange, but entertaining, stuff going on. There are a variety of excellent battle scenes in which Five’s teleporting capacity is put to good use.

This season, the show tackles some serious topics, such as the Vietnam War, being gay or black in the 1960s, and the fight to stay sober (all of which it does so in a way that feels normal and human, rather than preachy), but it is also incredibly funny, often turning desperate situations into fodder for humor.

This is particularly true as Five devises increasingly bizarre schemes to get them all out of trouble, whilst his siblings manage to mess things up. As the stakes continue to rise, the season feels ideally binge-worthy at ten episodes. It also loses a lot of the clunkiness from the first season and seems like it’s finally hit its stride.

Overall, The Umbrella Academy’s brand of charming fun can’t be matched, despite some familiarity. Fingers crossed that they don’t break too far from the winning strategy in season three.