The adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester have reached their final chapter after 15 and picked up from the finale of season 14, where Chuck was disclosed to be the villainous artist behind the brothers’ pain and suffering. Teaming up with Death, the son of Satan, and each one in every one of the allies they haven’t already got killed, the Winchesters are touted because of the messengers of God’s destruction.

Supernatural Season: Release Date

The CW has confirmed 20-episode duration, the foremost recent of which being March 23rd’s “Destiny’s Child.” due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. Television had already announced its temporary break several weeks before this date. Supernatural showrunner, Andrew Dabb, confirmed that “Destiny’s Child” would be the last word episode “for a while” as a result of this crisis. There is doubt when the season will continue.

How Pandemic affected the Release?

Firstly, it’s important to stress that there is currently no firm date set for Hollywood to sit down back to gear – that entirely depends on how the virus progresses over the approaching weeks and months.

However, Dabb also revealed that while 18 episodes of Supernatural season 15. They have completed production, the unaired material continues to be awaiting post-production work. This leaves 5 episodes almost finished and also the ultimate 2 yet to be filmed. Dabb has assured Supernatural fans that both the crew and also the CW try to complete season 15 as originally intended.

Other Updates:

The Arrowverse shows were also hit by coronavirus delays, but new episodes were recently announced to air later this month. However, these episodes were already completed, and within the can before production was halted; the delay was merely to eke out shows with episodes still to film, just like the Flash. Matters are extremely different for Supernatural. Seemingly has no remaining episodes completed and ready to roll. Considering Dabb’s comments regarding unfinished post-production.