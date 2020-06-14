The Stranger Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Every Amazing Fact Related Below

- Advertisement -

The Stranger is a thriller series which is the inspiration of Harlen Coben’s publication. The series is available on Netflix. Danny Brocklehurst is the person penned and Coben is the creator of the show. The first season of the show premiered in January 2020. The show received positive reviews from the audience since the release of the show. The show also gained good ratings. The series is well appreciated for its direction and story. Stranger 2 is not yet officially renewed by Netflix but we can see that the show might have a second season as Season one was left with a lot of mysteries.

The plot of The Stranger:

The series is based on the novel of the same name written by Harlen Coben. The story revolves around when a stranger reveals a secret to a man that changes his whole life. The story further develops as the stranger is correlated with the secrets. At the end of Season One, we got to know that the stranger is a woman who is also Adam Price’s sister. In season 2, we can expect that the series will focus on Adam Price. We can also see that the show will unveil many more secrets which will be thrilling.

A cast of Season 2:

There is no official confirmation about the cast of Season two. But we can expect Richard Armitage as Adam Price, Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger, Siobhan Finneran as Detective Sergeant Johanna Griffin, Kadiff Kirwan as Detective Constable (DC) Wesley Ross and Anthony Head as Edgar Price. We can expect new characters in Season 2 which is something mandatory in a mystery show. We just need to wait for the official updates.

Release date and Trailer:

Netflix hasn’t announced the renewal of the show. It is expected to happen as soon, as Season one was released months back. Once the renewal is confirmed we could get the status of the production and the release date. For now, we can say that the show might release by 2021. There is no trailer available for Season 2.