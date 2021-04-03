The Sopranos Season 5: Review, Ways Carmela & Tony Were Good Together

From March 7 to June 6, 2004, HBO broadcasted the fifth season of the American television drama series The Sopranos. On June 7, 2005, the fifth season was released on DVD in Region 1 in the United States.

Capo di tutti is the fifth season of David Chase’s embarrassingly decorated drama about an ordinary, if dysfunctional, (mob) family. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) whacks a relative, falls in love with his nephew’s fiancée, has nightmares about his high-school football coach, and befriends a bear. In other words, it’s time for another five-course mental meal.

Newcomers may be perplexed as to why there is such a fuss. This fifth season’s episodes, like the previous three, are high on atmosphere but low on plot. After sixty-odd episodes, the Feds are still no closer to apprehending Tony; in the meantime, the rumble of a turf war between New York and New Jersey looms in the background. Season Five is mostly low-key, aside from the hallmark, although infrequent, moments of stomach-churning aggression.

The Sopranos’ appeal, on the other hand, derives from its ability to offer a “truly exhausting cognitive exercise,” as Johnson puts it. Whereas most TV dramas are resolutely linear and devoid of nuance, The Sopranos is not only gratifyingly complex but also a pleasure to watch.

It’s a little perplexing. As characters react to perplexing personal desires, the action moves forward in strange lurches. Why does Tony B. (Steve Buscemi, a season-long welcome addition) suddenly launch a vicious and unprovoked attack on his massage parlor partner? We’ll never know. Although Tony Soprano can still ‘share’ with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), Chase recognizes that dramas that claim to dive into the deepest mysteries of the human heart are a ruse.

Hasn’t The Sopranos explored the inability to escape poisonous situations enough?” you might ask. Yeah, it’s been looked at before, but never to this extent. We’ve gotten to know Tony Soprano well enough that we’re beginning to look deeper into what’s going on in his head. There are no simple solutions here, which adds to the poignancy of these tangled webs of feelings, and it’s what makes season 5 of The Sopranos the show’s smartest and darkest season yet.