The Society Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and Expectations This Time!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Society is an American mystery teen drama web television series. The show is a creation of Christopher Keyser. Its first premiere on Netflix on 10 May 2019. In July 2019, the series announced for renewal for season 2. Fans find season one quite satisfying in all aspects. So now they have great expectations from season two.

The Society Season 2 Release Date :

Official Release Date for season 2 is till now is not available. According to sources season, 2 may fall till late 2020. But in this pandemic condition and global lockdown, nothing is sure or permanent. Meanwhile, predicting anything is also not cool. So let’s wait till any official news arrives.

Plot for The Society Season 2 :

In season one of ‘The Society,’ a group of teenagers who run their community. After the entire population of the area vanished. They are cut off from whole world fans who have their own rules and laws. Meanwhile, have no internet connections or any connectivity. They survive on their methods and their ideas and practices. So now there is an expectation that this time they wiLL feel intact with the world. The story of how they discovered and the consequences awaiting them are worth watching.

The cast for The Society Season 2 :

Jack Mulhern, Spencer House, Emilio Garcia, Salena Qureshi, Olivia Nikkanen, Kiara Pichardo, Grace Victoria Cox, Naomi Olura, Kerry Rose Golden, Matisse Rose, Alicia Crowder, Benjamin Breault, Damon J. Gillespie, Peter Donahue, Seth Meriwether, Madeline Logan, Dante Rodriguez.

