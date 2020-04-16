Home TV Show The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every News
The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every News

By- Rahul Kumar
The Society Season 2 is revived to return in 2020.

The Society Season 2 Release Date:

The premiere date for the season hasn’t yet been shown. According to our sources, we could anticipate the year.

The Society Season 2 Plot:

The society is an American puzzle drama web tv show from Christopher Keyser, that has been established on May 10, 2019, on Netflix.

Season 1 ‘The Society’ includes a group of teens who run their neighborhood following the population.

The New Elements

They’ve been cut-off on the planet without anything or an online link.

It’s anticipated that the teens are available and secrets will be revealed.
The narrative of the consequences anticipating them and how they will be found is likely to be well worth the watch.

The Society Season 2 Cast:

The cast is returning for season two of the series. Characters and their personalities are cited below:

  • Jack Mulhern as Gareth “Grizz” Visser,
  • Spencer House as Clark,
  • Emilio Garcia-Sanchez as Jason,
  • Salena Qureshi as Bean,
  • Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen,
  • Kiara Pichardo as Madison,
  • Grace Victoria Cox as Lexie,
  • Naomi Oliver as Olivia,
  • Kelly Rose Golden as Marnie
  • Matisse Rose as Jessica
  • Alicia Crowder as Erika,
  • Benjamin Breault as Blake
  • Damon J. Gillespie as Mickey,
  • Peter Donahue as Shoe,
  • Seth Meriwether as Greg Dewey,
  • Madeline Logan as Gretchen, and
  • Dante Rodrigues as Zane
