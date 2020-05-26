Home TV Show The Society Season 2: Plot , Cast, Release Date and everything you...
The Society Season 2: Plot , Cast, Release Date and everything you need to know about this Netflix Series

By- Sundari P.M
                  Netflix’s American mystery drama, The Society will be back with a brand new season soon. This has been such anticipated news since the show has gained a lot of audiences. The show has been a huge success since the release with high ratings and positive critics. Now the show has been renewed for another season by Netflix and the fans are more than excited about the news.

                    According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, and this is what the cast mentioned in the official announcement: “Are you ready? We’re making season two of The Society. Do you know what this means? More pie. More fugitive. More memes. More answers. About Charlie. And Becca’s baby daddy. And Grizz’s hair. It will be worth the wait.”

 The plot of Season 2:  

                     In the first season, the story revolves around a bunch of teenagers who get stuck up in a place that looks like their hometown without their parents or elders. Unable to escape the place or find their family, they decide to form their hierarchies to survive.

                    Season 2 will focus on various factors including the survival, escape plan, and many others. The new season will also unfold the mystery of Season 1 and will add new elements to the story. Fans are also curious to know about what will happen as Harry, Campbell, and Lexie have taken control of the town while Allie and Will have been ousted. Is it going to make the situation even worse? We should just need to wait and watch. 

               

The cast of The Society Season 2:

                      There has been no official announcement on the cast members. But considering the first season cast of the show will include Natasha Liu Bordixxo, Gideon Aldon, Olivia DeJonge, Sean Berdy, Jacques Colimon, and Kathryn Newton. We can also see more of Olivia Nikkanen who plays the role of Gwen as she is promoted to the series regular.

        

Release date, trailer, and more:

                       No official statements have been made about the actual release date but we can expect by the end of 2020

                        The team hasn’t confirmed the launch of the trailer yet.

