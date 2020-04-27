Home Celebrity THE SOCIETY SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.
THE SOCIETY SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

The society season 2 was happy with season 1 and the fans are excited this. The story, characters, everything made a good impact. In this series, A group of teenagers tries to solve the mystery of the population disappearing over the town.

CAST:

Major ones acting in season 2 are:  Jacques Solomon, Toby Wallace, Kathryn newton, jack Mulhern, Alex MacNicol, and some more cast members. More information about the cast hasn’t been announced on the official page yet.

STORY PLOT:

The season one left us in with suspense. We need a lot of answers. The unexpected story, the series is going to show new plot. They will continue the story where it ended in the last season. Which means we do have any questions on our mind.

It is being said they are planning to make some more seasons for the same series. Before this soon the season 2 will be on Netflix. We sure are excited to see what season 2 brings us.

RELEASE DATE:

It decided to air the show in May 2020. There might be possibilities for the delay. Due to the coronavirus, it is creating real chaos in the industry of entertainment. All we can tell is now they will surely update us with further news soon.

TRAILER:

The official trailer for season 2 is not there on any website. It might probably takes some more time to be there as we don’t know the dates for season release. We cannot assume it too.

