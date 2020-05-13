The Society season 2: Complete Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Thing Here 

- Advertisement -

With the release of season 1 in the summer of 2019, Netflix YA drama left fan crying. The Society not only thrilled fans but left them pondering. Fans all over the world are waiting for the next instalment. And according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the wait will soon come to an end. Season 1 comprises of 10 episodes, and each episode is of 48 mins.

If we talk about the IMDb rating, it got 7/10. While the Rotten Tomatoes gave it 86%. We’ll talk about the cast, plot, and release date in the subsequent paras. But before that let’s have a snippet of the storyline so far –

The American mystery teen drama focuses on the lives of a group of teenagers. They mysteriously transferred to a parallel world. Their family, neighbourhood, school everything has vanished. They must learn to survive on their own. The mystery begins when they return from a cancelled field trip. To their astonishment, everyone is gone. The outside world is no more. They can’t contact through cell or Internet. These teenagers must learn to live with limited sources.

The Society Season 2 cast

At the end of season 1, almost all the characters were alive. So fans can expect most of the characters to return. Allie (Kathryn Newton), Will (Jacques Colimon), Campbell (Toby Wallace), Becca (Gideon Adlon), Sam (Sean Berdy), Elle (Olivia DeJonge), Gordie (José Julián), Bean (Salena Qureshi), Luke (Alex MacNicoll), Grizz (Jack Mulhern), Clark (Spencer House) are all set to return.

Allie’s older sister Cassandra and Dewey won’t be returning. Cassandra was shot dead. While Dewey was executed by shooting.

The Societ season 2 plot –

In season 1 there was a wall with “We remember them” inscribed upon it. The wall also had the name of all the missing teenagers. In season 2, these two stories will grow naturally. But with no trailer out yet, everything is in air. There mere speculations and Fan stories. Questions like how they disappeared or where are gone will hopefully be answered.

The season 2 release date

Season 2 shooting started at the end of 2019. But will the breakout of novel coronavirus nothing is certain. Though some say, it will be released by the end of the year. With no trailer or official announcements, everyone is mere guessing.