The Society 2 – Will the mystery of the woods reveal?

The Society is a mysterious teen drama, created by Christopher Keyser. It was aired on 10th May 2019, on Netflix. There are ten episodes of the first season and, the executive producers of the show are Marc Webb and Christopher Keyser.

It is a story of teenagers who had to control their community when everyone disappeared suddenly unknowingly. Their town was named as West Ham, Connecticut. They went on a trip, and after going there, they came to know that the road was blocked. So they had to come back from the trip. Returning, they discovered a dense forest in place of their town. They tried to call up others, but the network connectivity was cut. Later on, some people went on to locate their community in the woods. Watch the first season of ‘The Society’ to know what happened next.

With all the cliffhangers at the end, viewers expect a second season too just because the secrets in the first season are not yet unveiled.

Release Date of the Sequel

To everyone’s surprise, an official announcement was made that there will be a second round of ‘The Society,’ the third-most watched television series after Riverdale and Dead to Me.

Well, no exact dates have been reported. But it has been known that it will release in the latter half of the current year. And most expectedly, all the episodes will be out on one day only. This is so because, in the case of the first season, this happened.

The cast of the Sequel

The main casting members of the second season are Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman, Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman, Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich, Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot, Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena, Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins, Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham, Alexander MacNicoll as Luke, Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb, Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen, Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot, and Jose Julian as Gordie.

The Plot of the Second Season

So excited? Watch the trailer, which is out now, to experience a series of mystery mixed with a paranormal environment.

To be very precise, the second season will start from the storyline, where the first season was left. Well, do not worry, no spoilers here! But giving a little bit of hint.

The season will revolve around the way the teens will survive amid those woods, as well as how their parents will try to look up to their child though it would not be revolving much around their parents. It will concentrate more on the enduring plot of the teens.

