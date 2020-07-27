The SIMS 5; introduction; exact release date; game play; trailer;

This game is one of the best video game and was developed by Maxis. There were so many features in this game. The players loved this game very much, and so they are waiting for the next version. The game was created by will wright and was published by electronics arts. The game was first released in the month of April and in the year of 2020. People are eagerly waiting for the next version as it was one of the wonder-full game in the world. There were so many producing members for this game. The same person designed the game will write, and it was extraordinarily. This video game can be played in Microsoft Windows and in all the play station. Comparing to the previous version, I am sure the next release will be hit. This game is one of the life simulation game.

The sims 5; Exact release date;

There were already four versions in this game, and people are waiting for the SIMS 5 version. The latest series SIMS 4 was launched in the year of 2014 and in the month of September. There is no announcement regarding the newest version. I really hope the SIMS 5 will be launched in the year of 2020. Already the production team announced this game. I think because of the pandemic effect of COVID-19, the release date was delayed.

The sims 5; trailer;

There is no specified trailer for this cool game. I can safely say the same production team will launch the container. I expect the teaser will be released in the month of August. Stay tuned to get future information about this game.

The sims 5; gameplay;

This game is not a multiplayer game, and a single-player can play it. In this game, we can develop a personality to our own character. I can safely say that the next version is different from this version. Yet, wait for sometimes and play this game.