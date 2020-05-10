The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

Rising Of The Shield Hero is a Japanese web collection. The display takes its thought from the 2013 Japanese web novel of the identical call written with the aid of Aneko Yusagi.

The plot and background of the story revolve around a teenage boy, Naofumi, who’s a hero and is summoned to the parallel world.

The story showcases various adventures undertaken through Naofumi and the demanding situations he faces. As of now, the show has finished its first season, and its second season is onto production.

Media Factory published the Rising of the Shield Hero. There are a total of 25 episodes. The series is produced by Kinema Citrus, directed by Takao Abo.

The first season was premier from January 9 to June 26, 2019. It was rated on IMDb 8 out of 10.

THE RISING HERO SEASON 2: PLOT & RELEASE DATE

PLOT

[SPOILER]

We saw the story of Naofumi, Who became a world cardinal Hero by his skills of defending in the fight from alien species. He is a master of two weapons. We saw Glass and L Arc, who were also a hero from another world.

When the story goes further, Naofumi gets disturbed and has an internal struggle of why he is saving the world. The most common thing in this series is that every opponent has its unique signature weapon.

There are also some speculations are that this season will pick out up a few testimonies from volume 12 of the comedian E-book as well.

RELEASE DATE:

According to twitter confirmation, season 2 is currently in production, and season 2 is going to release sometime in late 2020 or maybe at the beginning of 2021. It may be a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently the enterprise manufacturer of the display Tamura took his Instagram to handle to announce the renewal of both Season 2 as well as Season three.

CAST:

As of now, no primary revelation has been made regarding the cast of Season 2. But up to now, we recognize virtually that we’ll be seeing our number one forged which includes :

Naomi

Raphtalia

Filo

Apart from them, we’ll be seeing a few characters becoming a member of the show as well. No trailer for Season 2 has been released yet.

Continue following for the latest updates.