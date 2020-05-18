Home TV Show The Seven Deadly Sins - season 4 "Wrath of the Gods": Cast,...
The Seven Deadly Sins – season 4 “Wrath of the Gods”: Cast, Release date, trailer and the latest information

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Seven Deadly Sins is an anime television series based on a Japanese fantasy manga series of the same name. Nakaba Suzuki illustrated the manga series. Netflix has the license for the English release of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’. The first season of the Japanese Fantasy Manga series The Seven Deadly Sins premiered on Nov 2015 followed by season 2 in 2017. Nakaba Suzuki illustrated the manga series. The TV series is directed by Tensai Okamura and written by Shotaro Suga. The characters are designed under the charge of Keigo Sasaki.

The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 will also premiere on Netflix.

CAST:

The main cast to feature in season 4 include:

  • Meliodas
  • Elizabeth Liones
  • Liz
  • Hawk
  • Diane
  • Ban
  • King (Fairy King Harlequin)
  • Gowther
  • Merlin
  • Escanor
  • Zeldris
  • Fraud in
  • Estarossa
  • Galand
  • Monspeet
  • Derieri Melascula
  • Drole
  • Gray road
  •  Gloxinia.

STORY PLOT:

The plot is a story of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, who is in search of the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of former Holy Knights who were separated after the kingdom was overthrown. She seeks the help Meliodas and Hawk, the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins and the leader of the order of scraps disposal, to assemble the remaining members of the Seven Deadly Sins and take back the kingdom from the Holy Knights.

Meliodas murders Fraudrin, the selfless commander of the Ten Commandments (Holy Knights). Meliodas tells the princess that he would have to return to the demon he was once. Elizabeth holds his hands in hers and assures that whatever may happen she would never leave his side.

RELEASE DATE:

The season finale was aired on March 25th, 2020. Considering the demand from subscribers, we believe that Netflix will release the fourth season in July or August 2020. As there is so much left in the manga, we may see another season followed up by season 4.

TRAILER:

The trailer is officially out. Meanwhile, stay updated on the moscoop for more information. Click on the link below to see the trailer of season 4.

