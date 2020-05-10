The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release, Plot, Cast & more!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai) is a Japanese fantasy anime, adapted from a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

The anime features a setting similar to the European Middle Ages, with its titular group of knights representing the seven deadly sins.

The first season of the display was premiered on Netflix on November 1 2015. Three seasons of the show have been finished correctly. The renewal of the fourth season has been made on March 24 2020.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4: PLOT

[SPOILER ALERT]

The storyline of Season 4 will pick up from where Season 3 ended. In the previous season, we saw Meliodas killed Fraudin and consumed meat and liquor.

In the upcoming season, we’re likely to see merrier times coming our way. There will be understanding of a particular romantic connection building between Meliodas and Elizabeth.

The season will also be focusing more on Merlin’s past. There are also anticipations of a fight with Meliodas and the team against the Ten Commandments.

The Seven Deadly Sins will probably unite to fight their constant threat to the Demon Clan.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4: RELEASE DATE

The official launch date of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is October 15 2020. It will comprise of an aggregate of 24 episodes.

CAST:

We’re expected to see all of our previous cast returning to the upcoming season. Which consists of the following:

Meliodas

Elizabeth Liones

King (Fairy King Harlequin)

Hawk

Diane

Ban

Lowther

Merlin

Escanor

Apart from them, we’ll also be seeing Demon King and Ten Commandments.

Also, the Demon Clan are likely to appear. Which includes:

Zeldris

Fraudulent

Drole

Estarossa

Galand

Monspeet

Dernier

Melascula

Gray Street

Gloxinia