The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 has been confirmed to be coming out in Japan. A report from Anime News Network initially claimed that the fourth season will have 40 episodes.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release date

on October 9, 2019, the fall 2019 anime season. As previously noted, the release date on Netflix U.S. has not yet been announced.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Cast details

•Elizabeth Liones.

•Diane.

•Meliodas.

•Ban.

•Merlin.

•Liz.

•King (Fairy King Harlequin)

•Hawk

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Trailer

The trailer of season 4 is already out and has earned lots of love from the fans and viewers.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Storyline

The story of Season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins revolves around the Kingdom of Liones and the Holy Knights, who shield the inhabitants of the land. Season 3 ended with Meliodas killing Commander Fraudin and consuming meat and liquor. Meliodas told Elizabeth that he might turn into a monster.