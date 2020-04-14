The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 has been confirmed to be coming out in Japan. A report from Anime News Network initially claimed that the fourth season will have 40 episodes.
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release date
on October 9, 2019, the fall 2019 anime season. As previously noted, the release date on Netflix U.S. has not yet been announced.
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Cast details
•Elizabeth Liones.
•Diane.
•Meliodas.
•Ban.
•Merlin.
•Liz.
•King (Fairy King Harlequin)
•Hawk
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Trailer
The trailer of season 4 is already out and has earned lots of love from the fans and viewers.
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Storyline
The story of Season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins revolves around the Kingdom of Liones and the Holy Knights, who shield the inhabitants of the land. Season 3 ended with Meliodas killing Commander Fraudin and consuming meat and liquor. Meliodas told Elizabeth that he might turn into a monster.