THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND LATEST INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Seven Deadly Sins is a very popular and loved series. This series had three seasons previously, and now the 4th season of the series is releasing soon. The fans of the series are all over the world and are of all ages. After it was confirmed that season 4 is coming to the fans can’t hold themselves back.

CAST:

The main stars of the cast are:

  •  Elizabeth Liones
  • King Harlequin
  • Merlin
  • Meliodas
  • Liz
  •  Diane
  • Growth
  • Escanor

STORY PLOT:

There are no official statements about the plot of season 4. But as the series is an adaptation from its manga series, the storyline will be somewhat the same with few additions. There is only 197 chapter included from the 280 episodes of the manga. The developers of the show are silent about the plot of the show. Even the writer and artists who gave their voices to the anime are quite.

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

RELEASE DATE:

The release date of the series would have been set earlier in the year, but now it looks like it would be delayed from the set date. The official release date of the anime series is 15th October 2020. Mostly all the Japanese anime series get over in two seasons. But because of a huge fandom, this might be a little different.

TRAILER:

The official trailer is out. Click on the link below to see it.

