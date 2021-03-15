The Sandman Season 1: The Release Date, Cast, Story, And All The Latest News Are All Available Here!

Starring: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry

Netflix and Warner Bros. TV held talks in July 2019 to discuss the future of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, according to Deadline. Soon after, Netflix confirmed that the series had been effectively picked up, bringing the title out of the production limbo it had been in for over a decade.

Allan Heinberg, who has previously worked on Wonder Woman and Grey’s Anatomy, will act as both the creator and showrunner for The Sandman. Neil Gaiman, the founder of The Sandman, will act as executive producer alongside David S. Goyer.

Plot: The character Dream, one of the Seven Endless, is central to Sandman’s plot. Dream, like the other ‘Endless,’ has been around for billions of years and represents a natural force. The dream is the anthropomorphic personification of dreams, also known as Morpheus, and a slew of other names and titles accumulated over billions of years.

Morpheus lives in his world of “The Dreaming,” where he has total influence but finds it difficult to adapt to change (a common theme recurring throughout the series). Morpheus is summoned by occult ritual at the start of the novel, but he is captured and held captive for 70 years.

Morpheus would eventually escape and exact revenge on his captors before returning to his realm. Morpheus’ realm had fallen into disarray during his absence, and he must set about restoring it. Morpheus had time to reflect on his life while imprisoned, but undoing past sins would be a massive undertaking for a billion-year-old god who was set in his ways.

What’s The Sandman?

Neil Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman is set in the United States. It’s one of the few comic books to hit the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Vertigo Comics’ signature title was the Sandman series. Neil Gaiman is known for his anthropomorphic personification of metaphysical beings and his take on mythology.

When will season one of The Sandman be available on Netflix?

Neil Gaiman confirms that the series will arrive somewhere in 2021 in an interview with Digital Spy.