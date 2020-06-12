Home TV Show The Sandman Season 1: Latest updates and everything you need to know
The Sandman Season 1: Latest updates and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
The Sandman is an American comedy series created by Neil Gaiman which will soon arrive as a series. The comic has a total of 774 issues from 1989 to 1996. Netflix has now officially confirmed the news and fans are more than excited. The Sandman will be taken over by Alan Heinberg. The Sandman was supposed to be a movie and we all know that there are people who were working on it and the idea was given up. Eric Heisserer also mentioned that The Sandman would work better as a TV show and that’s what finally happened in the end. 

Netflix has now updated the episode count too. Alan Heinberg will also be the showrunner of The Sandman. As we know that Alan Heinberg is known for his incredible works including his works in Wonderwoman and much more. David S.Goyer and Neil Gaiman will serve as the producers of the show. 

About the show:

The fans have been waiting for the updates regarding the show. Gaiman has now revealed that Season will have a total of 11 episodes. Season one will cover ‘Preludes and Nocturnes’ He also revealed that there are not going to cover up the whole story in Season one which means that there will be more seasons in the upcoming years. He mentioned that the series will be personal and true. Gaiman has worked on a lot of successful projects so fans seem to be more expected from the show. 

The show will focus on Morpheus and his siblings.

Characters in the show:

  • The Sandman
  • Corinthian
  • Ethel Crip
  • Alex Burgess
  • Death
  • Anna
  • Roderick Burgess  

Release date and trailer:

Netflix has just confirmed the show for now. It is expected that Netflix will soon release updates on the release date and more. There are no updates regarding production work either so we assume that the show will premiere by 2021. 

There is no official trailer available for now. 

