The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot ,Cast And Other Latest Update

- Advertisement -

A Japanese Lighting novel was written by Aneko Yusagi, the Rising of The Shield Hero is a one. The publication popularity made its fans are entertained by it on television as well. The manager of this series is Takao Abo. Its tv series was aired from January 2019.

The series’ fans were waiting for the season. And this is the news for it. This series’ makers have announced the renewal of this series. Not only the second one but also the one that is next. The makers have announced that there’ll be the third year for it also.

Although, it is not surprising news since the success of this first season gives surety of its year. The season’s statement is just a cherry on the cake. This demonstrates that as the first season was, the second season will hit equally.

When will it be released?

We know you are eagerly awaiting the release date. However, for now, there is no fixed date or release date for the next season. The makers have announced season 2’s ongoing production.

It is expected that season 2 will come at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

When we get the details, the updation concerning the same will be there for you.

Who will be there in the Cast?

The cast is going to be just like the first one. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will be there in year 2.

The rest of the characters are not confirmed. It may be possible that there will be additions in year 2.

What will be the Plot of Season 2?

The Rising of The Shield Hero is Naofumi Iwatani, who had been summoned to become planet Cardinal Hero’s story. Naofumi has a defense as his weapon. It’s a story he became the best defender and fought with that weapon that is only.

For the storyline of Season two, we could expect it will continue from where season 1 finished.