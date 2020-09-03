The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

“The Rising of the Shield Hero” is a Japanese Dark Fantasy Animated Series led by Takao Abo and Keigo Koyanagi script. The series is that the adaptation of a Japanese book by Aneko Yusagi. Season 1 started on January 9, 2019, and finished on June 26, 2019, with 25 episodes produced by Kinema Citrus. Crunchyroll-Funimation has bought the rights for the series and renewed a second and third season. Season 1 turned into a hit and achieved a considerable fanbase. The animations were overly great, which attracted the audience to the show along with the exciting story.

Date of release

The”Rising of this Sheild Hero season 2″ will soon be launch could be at the end of 2020.

The official season premiere date has not been declared yet—the delay in launch due to global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Expected Cast

Like the season, season two is speculated to have the same principal character, Naofumi Iwatani. And also, the co-characters that we expect are Itsuki Kawasumi, Raphtalia, Motayusa, Filo.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Plot

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 is undoubtedly a superhit show. Hence the bar is set high for “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season two.” The storyline revolves around the protagonist Naofumi, a pupil who gets put in a magical world. Naofumi desired to become the World’s Cardinal Hero and serve the world. Moving on, he has created with his love and becomes the Queen of the kingdom. He felt betrayed and lived in darkness. He fights back together with his companions to fulfill his ultimate assignment, and they solve the mystery of the Waves. Well, The Growing of the Shield Hero Season 1 left us in a cliffhanger. The wait will probably be worthy!!! The spins and the story will unfold very shortly.