The Rising of the shield hero Season 2: Plot, release date, trailer and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
 After the huge success of The Rising of the shield hero, this Japanese light novel turned series is back with a new season. The anime fans are so welcoming about the new season as the show is very much entertaining. The Novel was originally written by Aneko Yusagi. The season was released a year back in January 2019 and had a total of 25 episodes. It was directed by Takao Abo. We are also quite likely to get two seasons, not just one. So gear up yourself, anime lovers! 

          The show gained a lot of popularity and the ratings are also pretty good. Season 1 is available on Crunchyroll.

The plot of Season 2:

          The story revolves around Naofumi Iwatani who is summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes on the road to become Planet Cardinal hero while they have to fight monsters called Waves.

          The storyline of The Rising Of The Shield 2 is more expected to be based on manga volume 12 of the series.

          In Season 2, we can expect a battle that we never saw. Season 2 is expected to be fierce, powerful, and captivating. There are no official statements but the story will continue from Season 1 and we can get to see more of Waves and the mysteries. There are also a lot of fan theories all over the internet.

          We are also more likely to see new characters other than Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo in Season 2. 

The cast of Season 2:

         Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Rina Hidaka, Billy Kameez, Erica Mendez, and others are reprising their roles in the upcoming season.

          There is no information regarding the new cast.

Release date and trailer:

          There is only an official announcement about the show being renewed. There is no statement regarding the release date of the show. So we can expect the show by late 2020 or 2021.

          There is no trailer available for now.

Sundari P.M

